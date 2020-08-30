SLEMCO, which serves 109,000 customers in eight Acadiana parishes, was nearly done at noon Sunday with reconnecting those with outages to their electric power.
“We are hoping to finish today,” said spokesperson Mary Laurent. “We are providing power to anyone who can take power.”
At noon, she said, about 450 customers remained without power.
Entergy reported that 174,000 of 270,000 customers in Louisiana remained without power at 9 a.m. Sunday. Many of those were in Calcasieu Parish, around Lake Charles. At midday Saturday, more than 200,000 customers were without power.
Cleco reported Sunday morning that its crews continued to make progress and had restored power to more than half of the 140,000 customers after Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwest Louisiana on Thursday.
At 8 a.m., power has been restored to over 74,000 customers. Only a handful of those were in Acadiana. Evangeline Parish had 1,174 customers without power, the most in Acadiana.
The largest block of CLECO customers with outages — 30,311 — was in Rapides Parish.
LUS, which provides power in Lafayette, had essentially completed connecting customers to power Saturday. It had released partners from Florida to either return to that state or serve customers elsewhere in Louisiana.
A spokesman said LUS crews had gone to Vinton on Saturday to help there.