The Catholic Diocese of Lake Charles will survey its flock at Masses this weekend, part of the process of determining which of its churches flattened by recent hurricanes will be rebuilt.

“We’ve had meetings and listening sessions to understand what is happening on the coast about people moving back,” said the Rev. Ruben Buller, diocesan vicar general and the man tasked with leading recovery assessments and plans. “But we realize that not everyone was present. So we’ve decided to send out the survey and we’ll survey people online.”

Buller said determining how many diocesan Catholics have returned to the area and how many will return is no easy task, especially in vast but lightly populated Cameron Parish, where Hurricanes Laura and Delta made landfalls in the last two months. But it is a necessary one before making decisions on rebuilding, especially in Cameron. Not only were churches toppled there but so were homes — whether those Cameron residents and parish members will return at all to sustain their parishes remains unknown.

Buller said Catholics attending Mass in the diocese this weekend will receive paper surveys. Others — those who remain outside the diocese, waiting for their homes to be rebuilt, and those who will not be at Mass because of reasons related to COVID-19, will find the survey available online.

The diocese is also seeking the best addresses by which they can reach the 80,000 Catholics who live in the diocese’s five civil parishes.

Church parishes in Cameron Parish include Sacred Heart and Our Lady Star of the Sea in Cameron; St. Eugene in Grand Chenier; St. Mary of the Lake, Lake Charles; Our Lady of the Assumption, Johnson Bayou; and St. Peter the Apostle, Hackberry. The latter two, located west of Calcasieu Lake, sustained less damage than those east of the lake; where some churches appear to be beyond repair.

“All of those parishes will have to be addressed,” Buller said. “We haven’t made any decisions.”

But Catholics in Cameron may be suffering from some anxiety over the fate of their local churches. In a widely circulated, recent Facebook post, Jennifer Jones, Cameron’s district attorney, wrote that she was “heartbroken” at suggestions that the diocese would not replace the churches in eastern Cameron. She noted that two former churches, Immaculate Conception in Grand Chenier and St. Rose of Lima on the Front Ridge were “abandoned” after Hurricane Rita in 2005.

“Our communities have already lost so much — businesses, stores, even schools,” she wrote. “I am afraid this will be the last straw. How can a community exist with no church?”

She added, “It seems to me that this is all about MONEY. What a shame. I would be very interested to know how the residents of southeastern Cameron Parish feel about this.”

A message to her office this week was not returned. But her posting drew what appeared to be an official response from the diocese. Vicar General Daniel Torres said on the diocesan website that the process of assessing diocesan damages — they could total $60 million and maybe much more — and sounding out the sentiments of diocesan Catholics is continuing.

”The Diocese has not made any decisions because the Catholic faithful of these parishes have been asked to send their suggestions, thoughts, and concerns to me at daniel.torres@lcdiocese.org so I can report back to the Presbyteral Council of the Diocese which will make a recommendation to the Bishop,” he wrote. “This gathering of information has not been completed.”

Buller said that of the imperiled churches, St. Eugene, Our Lady Star of the Sea and Sacred Heart have all been previously destroyed in Hurricanes Rita in 2005 and Ike in 2008. Insurance costs, he said, are prohibitive. In fact, the recent costs of the insurance for those Cameron churches were borne by the whole diocese, not just by the parishioners of the individual churches.

“We will have to wait and see what the insurers will say, as well,” he said.

“This is the fourth hurricane we’ve gone through in this area,” Torres said. “Insurance has gone up and the population has shifted and we’re still trying to make decisions. We’re gathering information, so rumors out there about churches being closed are false.”

Surveys of people in Cameron Parish may yet answer important questions, such as if the diocese rebuilds the Cameron churches again, will their parishioners return to their former homes ever and attend those churches again?

Torres said the church is “trying to find a solution for the good of all the people.”