A tanker truck carrying 87,000 gallons of gasoline fell over the side of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge early Tuesday morning, Louisiana State Police say.

The accident was reported after 4 a.m. Tuesday on I-10 West at Whiskey Bay.

Emergency officials closed all westbound lanes of travel at the Whiskey Bay exit and at the LA 415 (Lobdell) exit to alleviate traffic in Baton Rouge. 

Drivers are being diverted onto US 190. Expect heavy delays heading into Lafayette.

State police say the driver of the truck was not injured.

