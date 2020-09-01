A tanker truck carrying 87,000 gallons of gasoline fell over the side of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge early Tuesday morning, Louisiana State Police say.
The accident was reported after 4 a.m. Tuesday on I-10 West at Whiskey Bay.
8:12am..... WB I-10 remains closed at Lobdell due to tanker truck crash on Whiskey Bay. Trailer hauling 87,000 gallons of gasoline still has to be removed— TTN Baton Rouge (@TotalTrafficBTR) September 1, 2020
Emergency officials closed all westbound lanes of travel at the Whiskey Bay exit and at the LA 415 (Lobdell) exit to alleviate traffic in Baton Rouge.
Drivers are being diverted onto US 190. Expect heavy delays heading into Lafayette.
State police say the driver of the truck was not injured.
I-10 West is closed at LA 415 (Lobdell) due to an incident at Whiskey Bay. Motorist are being diverted onto LA 415 North to US 190 West. Congestion has reached the Mississippi River Bridge. Use caution.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 1, 2020