Drivers around Southeast Evangeline Thruway and Louisiana Avenue should beware of congestion after a trash truck collided with a traffic signal pole and ripped it down Wednesday morning.
A Republic Services waste truck jumped the curb, ran over the sidewalk and struck the pole. The truck was still on scene around noon, resting in the grass at the busy intersection while police secured the scene and debris was cleared from the roadway.
A crew from Lafayette Consolidated Government used a crane to lift the pole from the roadway and move it into the grass at the corner, allowing cars to enter the adjacent shopping center parking lot and access the road.
Lafayette police officers were on scene around noon helping to direct traffic through the intersection.
The traffic signal pole knocked down faced Louisiana Avenue and directed traffic flowing from Louisiana Avenue toward Johnston Street.