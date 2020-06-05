A St. Martinville man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening on LA Hwy 182 near Boudreaux Road in St. Martin Parish.
Troopers say the crash, which occurred about 5:30 p.m., claimed the life of 46-year-old Brandon Jeanbatiste.
A preliminary investigation revealed a 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage, driven by Jeanbatiste, was traveling West on LA 182. At the same time, a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban, being driven by a 16-year-old licensed driver, was traveling East on LA 182. The 16-year-old failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line. The Suburban stuck the Mitsubishi head-on in the westbound lane of travel.
Jeanbatiste, despite being restrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries, troopers said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. The two occupants of the Suburban were both restrained. The passenger was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, while the driver was not injured. Toxicology samples were taken from Jeanbatiste and results are pending. The driver of the Suburban submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
Troop I has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths since the beginning of 2020.