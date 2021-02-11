Will Acadiana see snow or ice Monday? Forecasters are saying conditions will be favorable for winter weather across southwest Louisiana, but things are still uncertain.
Another cold front is expected to move into the region Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing a chance for the area to see some type of winter weather, though forecasters are not sure if it will be a snow, sleet, or icy rain, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
The conditions for snow are most favorable in areas of southeast Texas, where there could be a changeover from rain to snow Monday afternoon. It is unclear if the snow will stick.
Temperatures for Tuesday could also be some of the lowest in years as forecasters said they could range from from teens to upper 30s. According to the NWS, the last time temperatures were in the teens near Interstate 10 was January 2018.
After Tuesday, temperatures will start to gradually warm up.