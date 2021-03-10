The Lafayette Police Department will close Ambassador Caffery at its intersection with Guilbeau Road on Thursday to conduct a survey of the scene of a fatal crash that occurred Friday, according to a statement from the police department.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and be completed about 10:30 a.m.
During the road closure, police say they will intermittently close the northbound travel lanes of Ambassador Caffery to vehicle traffic.
The Southbound left turn lanes of Ambassador Caffery will be closed preventing left turns onto Guilbeau Road.
Westbound lanes in the 700 block of Guilbeau Road approaching the Ambassador Caffery intersection will be closed to all vehicle traffic at Chapel Drive.
The crash occured around 1:45 a.m. Friday and involved a dump truck and two other vehicles.
Police say when they arrived on scene the dump truck was on fire.
Through an investigation it was learned that the driver of the dump truck hit two vehicles before impacting a utility pole which then fell into the roadway causing a power outage.