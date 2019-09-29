The mayors of Broussard and Youngsville are working together to secure state funding for improvements to a well-traveled stretch of La. 89, also known as the Youngsville Highway.
Although commuters won't see relief anytime soon, the partnership could demonstrate to state lawmakers why the project should be prioritized for capital outlay funding during next year's legislative session.
"It could make a difference," said Bill Oliver, an engineer for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development who leads the Acadiana region. "I can't say I've ever seen something like this before. It's not common around here; that's for sure."
Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque recently approached Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter with the idea of collaborating.
Both cities have requested state funding for La. 89 during previous legislative sessions, but never together.
"Any time we can partner to make our voice louder, to try to do a significant project, we want to do that," Bourque said. "It makes sense. If it's helping Broussard and Youngsville, I think we'll get a little more attention on the state side."
Ritter said he was immediately on board with the idea.
"We're both identifying it as a high-priority need," Ritter said. "And we both expect to continue the dialogue with the state and speak together with one voice. I think it's an example of how Broussard and Youngsville can work together on projects that can benefit the entire area."
The existing two-lane highway is riddled with bumps and dips caused by pavement failure and filled potholes.
The plan is to reconstruct and widen about four miles of La. 89 by adding a center turn lane and wider shoulders, which traffic engineers say would ease congestion and provide better access for emergency vehicles.
Improvements would stretch from Pinhook Road to Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Broussard and from Ambassador Caffery Parkway to La. 92, also known as Iberia Street, in Youngsville.
Broussard's stretch of La. 89 sees more traffic per day, but Youngsville's stretch has seen an exponential increase in the last 15 years, according to Louisiana DOTD traffic counts.
In Broussard, an average of 16,098 vehicles per day traveled on the highway in 2018 compared to 12,503 per day in 2003.
In Youngsville, the count was 12,807 vehicles per day in 2018 compared to 6,535 per day in 2003.
"We have never done a study on 89, but that's one of the most needed ones in our area, according to my traffic engineers," Oliver said. "There was a tremendous amount of growth in that area, all of these people going to all these subdivisions."
Youngsville city leaders have been trying for years to make improvements to La. 89.
The Youngsville City Council in 2012 approved an agreement with the Louisiana DOTD for the city to take over maintenance of the state highway in exchange for a state-funded roundabout at the highway's intersection with Fortune Road. When the state began preliminary work on the roundabout, however, workers discovered gas lines that would cost more to relocate than the roundabout's construction.
The project was tabled, and Youngsville has requested state capital outlay funds for improvements to La. 89 every year since 2014.
Broussard city leaders haven't prioritized improvements to La. 89 in previous years, instead focusing their efforts on the South Bernard Road project. Now that South Bernard Road is fully funded, the city plans to pursue the widening of La. 89.
"It was an idea started in years past, but it's been dormant for so long," Bourque said. "Now, it's the one we're considering our top priority."
Youngsville has requested $7.2 million in capital outlay funds for its portion of the project in previous years, which would require a local match of $2.4 million, Ritter said.
Broussard has not yet determined what the project cost would be for its portion.
If state lawmakers approve a joint request for capital outlay funding during next year's legislative session, commuters still wouldn't see relief for at least five to seven years, Oliver said.
That's assuming everything goes as planned with engineering and reconstruction of the highway.
"On the surface, it feels very positive and doable," Bourque said. "But we still have some more data to collect to make sure there's no big wrinkles in there that would trip us up."