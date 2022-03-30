A tornado watch has been issued for portions of Acadiana Wednesday as winds ahead of a front will be gusting around 50-60 mph and at times even higher in isolated areas, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles and the KATC weather team.
The tornado watch, which means conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, is scheduled until 7 p.m.
On Wednesday morning, portions of Acadiana, including Lafayette, have seen winds around 40 mph. They are expected to increase as the front moves closer. The strongest gusts, 45-60 mph, are likely to be in the early afternoon.
A high wind warning will be in place in the Lafayette area until around 5 p.m. today, according to Donald Jones, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Winds are expected to taper off as the squall line moves through.
Along with the winds, there is a substantial threat for some severe weather across Acadiana, as storms will strengthen as the front moves from west to east, according to KATC.
The squall line is expected to arrive in the Lafayette area around 1 p.m. and move out by by 5-6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Projections have most of Acadiana under an enhanced risk of severe weather Wednesday, with the strongest storms expected to occur in the northernmost part of the region.
Isolated tornadoes and small- to medium-sized hail will be possible in those storms, with the larger, more violent tornadoes likely just to the east although those storms will likely initiate in Acadiana.
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles said Wednesday morning Lafayette has a low risk of tornados and severe hail with up to an inch of rain expected. Flash flooding is not expected to be a major problem, but heavy rainfall in short periods of time could cause isolated flash flooding. However, there's a 95% chance that a tornado watch will be inssued for the area, according to the national Storm Projection Center, meaning conditions will be very favorable for a tornado to develop.
Because of the timing of the front and the risk of driving high-profile school buses in high winds, Lafayette Parish schools are closed Wednesday.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the squall line was over the Houston area which is under a severe thunderstorm warning and is already reporting some wind damage, according to the National Weather Service.
A tornado watch also was in effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday in portions of northwest Louisiana, from just north of Vernon, Rapides and Avoyelles parishes north into Arkansas and Missouri.