The Rayne Police Department is working a fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 where one vehicle is on fire.
The Eastbound lane of I-10 remains closed at this time, according to a statement from the department.
Congestion is now at five miles in length, according to the Department of Transportation & Development, and police are asking motorists to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
Rayne Police received a call regarding a crash and a vehicle on fire on I-10 Eastbound near the on ramp about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The initial investigation revealed a pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-10 and crossed the median striking an 18-wheeler, which was traveling eastbound.
Both vehicles then entered the median with the pickup truck catching on fire. The driver and a passenger of the 18 wheeler were transported to a Lafayette hospital for evaluation.
Police say the male driver of the pickup truck was killed in the crash and his name will not be release until the family can be notified.
The investigation is ongoing.