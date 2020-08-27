Hurricane Laura’s wind and rain created havoc across Acadiana and southwestern Louisiana early Thursday, possibly generating tornadoes and shutting down power to tens of thousands of homes.
Joshua Schroeder, National Weather Service meteorologist in Brownsville, Texas, said the storm made landfall in Cameron Parish at 12:30 a.m. as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of up to 150 mph.
Rainfall was measured in some areas at 5-6 inches. with at least a couple more inches of rain expected.
In Lafayette Parish, 30,000 SLEMCO customers; 5,000 Entergy customers; and 15,000 LUS customers lost power early Thursday morning. Hundreds of out-of-area workers have been sent to bolster local efforts to restore power.
By about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there were still 18,000 SLEMCO customers; 7,000 Entergy customers; and 13,000 LUS customers without power in Lafayette Parish.
An additional 60-70 workers were arriving Thursday afternoon to assist LUS employees and the extra 80 people who were deployed to help ahead of the storm, according to LUS spokesperson Alex Antonowitsch.
Some 74,152 of 109,000 SLEMCO customers were without power Thursday morning, spokesperson Mary Laurent said. SLEMCO services Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
Laurent said SLEMCO crews were repairing lines, some damaged by downed branches, Wednesday night until winds exceeded 35 mph.
She said about 300 out-of-state workers were coming to Acadiana to assist SLEMCO’s 250 field crew members in resuming repairs as soon as it is safe.
About 28,000 outages overall were reported in Iberia Parish by 7:30 a.m. About 20,000 outages were reported in St. Landry and Acadia parishes.
Road travel was impaired Thursday morning by flooding at some major Lafayette and Scott intersections. Flooding was reported at several intersections on Ambassador Caffery Parkway from Dulles Drive to Kaliste Saloom Road.
Interstate 10, closed from the Atchafalaya Basin to the Texas border, remained closed Thursday morning. Portions of U.S. 90 and U.S. 190 were also closed.
While utilities and public works employees hit the streets early Thursday in Lafayette to restore power and clear roads, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said on KPEL 96.5 that some of the city’s resources were sent to the Lake Charles area to assist there since Lafayette was spared the worst of the storm.
“We’re taking care of home,” Guillory said. “Don’t think we’re neglecting home.”
Guillory urged people to stay home for the time being. “It’s the 21st century; it’s 2020. We have social media,” Guillory said. “If you need to see pictures of around the parish, I promise you someone you know can send you a picture. It’s so much safer to do that. Keep our first responders safe. The way you keep them safe is you stay off the road.”
The parishwide curfew, which expired at 6 a.m. Thursday, has been extended another night. The curfew will again begin at 8 p.m. and continue until 6 a.m. Friday to keep roads clear for crews to safely work while cleaning up storm debris.
LUS Fiber reported crews were working to restore services for customers experiencing service disruptions. Currently, less than 5% of LUS Fiber customers are impacted, a news release said, but staff have been deployed to minimize the length of time services are unavailable.
Storm surge was of major concern, with fear that the surge would grow to as much as 15-20 feat. That’s apparently did not materialize, at least not to that extent.
Storm surge was predicted from Intracoastal City in Vermilion Parish to Sea Rim State Park near Port Arthur, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said. Storm surge could press some 40 miles inland, with flash flooding expecting across Acadiana.
The National Weather Service said a flash flood watch was in effect Thursday morning for these parishes: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary and Vermilion.
Volunteer groups in Acadiana were to meet Thursday to assess area needs and how to address them.
Ben Broussard of Catholic Charities of Acadiana said VOAD – Volunteer Organizations Assisting in Disaster – would review requests for aids and how to best address them. VOAD includes some 40 member groups.
He said that St. Joseph Diner, which provides to the hungry some 15,000 meals a week, was suspending operations for another day but would likely reboot efforts Friday.
“We are in real need of volunteers,” he said.
Adam Daigle and Megan Wyatt contributed to this story.