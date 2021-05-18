Storms that led to widespread flooding in Lake Charles moved through Acadiana Monday night, with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding, high-water rescues, a series of weather alerts, an emergency declaration and a curfew in Lafayette Parish.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles predicted on Monday morning that a total of just 2 to 4 inches of rain would fall in the Lafayette area this week. Instead, that amount fell in one hour's time Monday night, according to NWS measurements at the Lafayette Regional Airport.

About 6.37 inches of rainfall was measured from 7 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Lafayette airport. The majority of the rainfall — about 5.92 inches — was measured between 3 and 8 p.m. Monday, with over 2.5 inches falling from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.

High waters drained from Lafayette streets overnight during a break in rain, but the Vermilion River and the streams, coulees and other waterways that drain into it remained dangerously high Tuesday morning.

Rainfall resumed around 10 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to continue off and on through the rest of the week in southcentral Louisiana.

About 3 to 4 inches of additional rainfall is expected in the Lafayette area from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening, according to an 8 a.m. Tuesday NWS forecast. Rainfall totals could be higher in some areas, according to NWS Meteorologist Donald Jones.

"It's important to keep in mind while we're looking at this that there are definitely going to be some locally higher amounts," Jones said during a Tuesday morning video. "Our rainfall forecast does not account for those extremely high rainfall values, kind of like the ones we saw (Monday) in the Lake Charles area. Nobody can predict 16 inches of rain falling in one day in an individual location."

Here's a look at the NWS forecast for Lafayette in the days ahead.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms with an 80% chance of precipitation, mainly before 8 p.m.. New rainfall estimate between 1 and 1.5 inches.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms with a 90% chance of precipitation, mainly between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. New rainfall estimate between 0.5 to 0.75 inches.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms with a 90% chance of precipitation, mainly between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms with a 60% chance of precipitation, mainly between 2 and 8 p.m.

In addition to flash flooding, there is a risk of river flooding, tornados and severe thunderstorms in the Acadiana area.

