As Hurricane Delta continues to intensify on its path towards the Gulf coast, some Acadiana schools and agencies have announced closures.

Here's a running list of the closures.

ACADIA PARISH

  • All Acadia Parish public schools and school facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday. 
  • All Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The diocese's central offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday. 

EVANGELINE PARISH

  • All Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The diocese's central offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday. 

IBERIA PARISH

  • All Iberia Parish public schools and school facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday.
  • All Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The diocese's central offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday. 

LAFAYETTE PARISH

  • All Lafayette Parish public schools and school facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday. The Friday Meals-to-Go pickup for this week will be canceled. The Lafayette Parish School System will provide an update Sunday afternoon about the reopening of schools next week.
  • Friday night high school football games are being moved to Wednesday:
    • Lafayette High at Comeaux High for 7 p.m. 
    • Northside High at Saint Martinville High for 7 p.m. 
    • Carencro High at Southside High, played at Teurlings Catholic High, for 7 p.m.
    • Acadiana High vs. Sulphur High has been canceled
  • All Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The diocese's central offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday. 

ST. LANDRY PARISH

  • All Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The diocese's central offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday. 

ST. MARTIN PARISH

  • All Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The diocese's central offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday. 

VERMILION PARISH

  • All Vermilion Parish public schools and school facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday. The Vermilion Parish School District's central office will close Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.  
  • All Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The diocese's central offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday. 

