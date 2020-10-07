As Hurricane Delta continues to intensify on its path towards the Gulf coast, some Acadiana schools and agencies have announced closures.
Click here for the latest storm forecasts and information.
Here's a running list of the closures.
ACADIA PARISH
- All Acadia Parish public schools and school facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- All Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The diocese's central offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
EVANGELINE PARISH
- All Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The diocese's central offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
IBERIA PARISH
- All Iberia Parish public schools and school facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- All Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The diocese's central offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- All Lafayette Parish public schools and school facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday. The Friday Meals-to-Go pickup for this week will be canceled. The Lafayette Parish School System will provide an update Sunday afternoon about the reopening of schools next week.
- Friday night high school football games are being moved to Wednesday:
- Lafayette High at Comeaux High for 7 p.m.
- Northside High at Saint Martinville High for 7 p.m.
- Carencro High at Southside High, played at Teurlings Catholic High, for 7 p.m.
- Acadiana High vs. Sulphur High has been canceled
- All Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The diocese's central offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
ST. LANDRY PARISH
- All Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The diocese's central offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
ST. MARTIN PARISH
- All Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The diocese's central offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
VERMILION PARISH
- All Vermilion Parish public schools and school facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday. The Vermilion Parish School District's central office will close Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
- All Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The diocese's central offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
Don't miss a storm update this hurricane season. Sign up for breaking newsletters here. Follow our Hurricane Center Facebook page here.