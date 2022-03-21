The following school systems announced Monday they will be closed on Tuesday because of the potential for severe weather and flooding in the area.
Normal operations will resume Wednesday assuming it is safe to do so.
Check school websites for more information.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
All schools will be closed, along with district offices.
St. MARY PARISH
All schools closed.
School officials can email newstips@theadvocate.com if you have a closure to announce.
