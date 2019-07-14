ACA.barrylive.002.071419
A woman bikes across the intersection of Johnston Street and Cajundome Boulevard as Hurricane Barry approaches landfall Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a flash flood warning for several Acadiana parishes Sunday morning.

They include:

  • Lafayette Parish 
  • Northwestern Iberia Parish
  • Northwestern  St. Mary Parish
  • Eastern Vermilion Parish
  • Northwestern St. Martin Parish

Up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen, according to Doppler radar, and heavy rain will continue. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly, the NWS said.

Cities that will experience flooding include:

  • Lafayette
  • Youngsville
  • Broussard
  • New Iberia
  • Abbeville
  • Catahoula
  • Scott
  • Breaux Bridge
  • Carencro
  • St. Martinville
  • Jeanerette
  • Intracoastal City
  • Cypremort Point
  • Avery Island
  • Erath
  • Delcambre
  • Henderson
  • Maurice
  • Loreauville
  • Butte La Rose

The NWS reminds motorists to avoid driving on flooded roads.

