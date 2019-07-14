The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a flash flood warning for several Acadiana parishes Sunday morning.
They include:
- Lafayette Parish
- Northwestern Iberia Parish
- Northwestern St. Mary Parish
- Eastern Vermilion Parish
- Northwestern St. Martin Parish
Up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen, according to Doppler radar, and heavy rain will continue. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly, the NWS said.
Cities that will experience flooding include:
- Lafayette
- Youngsville
- Broussard
- New Iberia
- Abbeville
- Catahoula
- Scott
- Breaux Bridge
- Carencro
- St. Martinville
- Jeanerette
- Intracoastal City
- Cypremort Point
- Avery Island
- Erath
- Delcambre
- Henderson
- Maurice
- Loreauville
- Butte La Rose
The NWS reminds motorists to avoid driving on flooded roads.