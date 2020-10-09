Even St. Julien is normally a confident journalist who's eager to share the latest news with Acadiana, but he found himself starstruck Thursday afternoon when introducing himself to The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore.

"I didn't even know who I was in the moment," Even said in a phone interview Friday morning. "I was so in shock. I was so nervous."

Even, the 13-year-old Mire resident with his own news outlet, has long admired Cantore. The opportunity to meet him happened at a moment's notice.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

+4 Jim Cantore took a Hurricane Delta reporting break to try boudin beignets in Breaux Bridge When Kayla Simon and Kayla Blanchard spotted Jim Cantore in Breaux Bridge at daybreak, they couldn't decide whether or not to approach him.

Like any other journalist, Even relies on sources within the community to help him scoop the competition. Thursday afternoon, one of those sources tipped him off to Cantore's visit to Cajun Claws Seafood Boilers.

Even and his grandmother raced to the Duson restaurant.

"I couldn't stop screaming in the truck on the way there," Even said. "I was about to meet a celebrity. I was so excited."

+15 This 13-year-old started his own news outlet, covering Hurricane Laura from his grandparents' house Even St. Julien has been known to break a news story before other media outlets in his hometown in rural Acadia Parish, sometimes even upsetti…

When they got to the restaurant, Even went to the bathroom to calm his nerves before approaching the table where Cantore was learning how to peel boiled crabs.

Even asked for permission to take a photo.

"He was very nice, very nice," Even said. "He asked me what my name was, where I'm from, where we'll be for the hurricane."

Even didn't tell the meteorologist about his work as a teenage journalist. He didn't talk about the children's outlet called Even News he started at just 9 years old. He didn't even tell Cantore that he, too, covers hurricanes as they're happening, broadcasting live from his grandparents' backyard.

"I was so mad at myself after we left," Even said. "I couldn't believe I didn't tell him anything about my news work or anything."

The restaurant's management had his back.

Sara Doga, a manager at Cajun Claws, showed the meteorologist the Even News website and told him more about Even's coverage of his Acadia Parish community.

"He was very impressed by my work," Even said. "And he was especially impressed that I waited until he left to post about it to social media so people didn't storm the restaurant."

Cantore left an autographed photo for Even, which the teen has since framed and hung on his bedroom wall.

Even has since been busy preparing to cover Hurricane Delta from his grandparents' Mire home.

He's also leading a team of Even News correspondents who are stationed across the state, including 12-year-old Adelyn Autin in Youngsville, 12-year-old Madden Credeur in Lafayette, 9-year-old Grayson LeBlanc in Crowley, 12-year-old Ellah Barousse in Rayne and 13-year-old Skayla Navarre in Shreveport.

Follow along at evennews.net or facebook.com/evennews.net.