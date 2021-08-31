Lafayette’s two major hospital systems have taken in over 30 patients from storm-ravaged areas in the southeastern part of the state as medical facilities have had to be evacuated or had patients transferred following damage to the facilities.

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and associated facilities have taken in 30 patients including emergency room transfers, infants in neonatal intensive care units and mental health in-patients, Ochsner Health Chief Operating Officer Mike Hulefeld said in a 6:30 p.m. press call Tuesday.

The patients came primarily from Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland, Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma and Terrebonne General Health System in Houma, an Ochsner partner facility the network helped evacuate after Hurricane Ida.

“It’s been great to have a partner outside of the zone of the hurricane so that they could really help out. It’s been very good for our patients,” Ochsner Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Hart said.

Patricia Thompson, spokesperson for Ochsner Lafayette General, said the system took in 12 behavioral health patients from St. Anne and the Chabert Center, six NICU patients from Terrebonne General, three adult ICU patients from Terrebonne General, three med-surg patients from the West Bank, four med-surg patients from Terrebonne General and two emergency department patients.

The 12 behavioral health patients were sent to the Lafayette Behavioral Health Unit, four of the med-surg patients went to Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital in Kaplan and the remaining 14 patients went to LGMC in Lafayette.

Hulefeld said while hundreds of employees are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 across Ochsner properties, Ochsner Lafayette General has been fortunate to have fewer employees in isolation or quarantine, which helped ease the burden of assuming the influx of patients. Medical workers also rallied to help partners farther east who were hit harder by the storm, he said.

Elisabeth Arnold, spokesperson for Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, said the hospital had taken in an adult patient from Terrebonne General Health System as of 3 p.m. Tuesday and were potentially expecting a second patient.

Arnold said additional transfers were possible but the situation was fluid as needs and available space at the hospital changed. She said Lourdes is submitting any open space into the statewide emergency reporting response system and awaiting potential patient matches.