Planning on hosting an outdoor gathering for Thanksgiving in Acadiana? Unlike other parts of southeast Louisiana, Thursday is shaping up to be a pleasant day.

While threats of light rain loom over Baton Rouge and New Orleans, the National Weather Service says Lafayette can expect a sunny day with a high near 77 degrees.

A 20-percent chance of rain, however, does creep its way into the forecast in the evening, but it's not expected until after midnight. The evening should be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.

Showers are possible Wednesday too, with rain chances sticking around through the weekend.

Here's the coronavirus risk for a Thanksgiving event in your parish Many Americans are still planning traditional Thanksgiving get-togethers this year despite warnings from public health experts as about 40% pl…

Hosting Thanksgiving feasts outdoors is a suggestion from health experts to lower the risk of gathering during the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus is less likely to spread outdoors compared to indoors, leading to recommendations to host gatherings of six or more people outside while still wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

If gatherings must be indoors, try to choose a large space with good ventilation.

Experts still say the safest option is to stay home and celebrate with the people you live with. For more tips on safely gathering during the holiday, head here.