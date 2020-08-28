Area providers were fighting wind, standing water and rain Friday morning to restore services across Acadiana and throughout Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura on Thursday.
Mary Laurent, spokesperson for SLEMCO, said 22,618 customers remained without power at 10:30 a.m. Friday. That was down from a high of about 80,000 outages Thursday in SLEMCO’s eight-parish area.
“Work will slow down,” she said, because the 268 linemen, contractors, mechanics and service personnel that joined SLEMCO’s 150 people in the field have remedied most of the problems that meant restoring power to large swaths of customers.
“Now we’re down to the ‘1’s and 2’s,” she said, the fixes in the field that will get individuals or small groups of customers back on line.
She said that some areas were adversely affected by floodwaters, primarily on the coast, and others by wind damages, such as trees falling on power lines, which was more prevalent in the western service areas. Laura made landfall early Thursday with winds measured at up to 150 mph, and retained high wind speed as it made its way through Louisiana.
SLEMCO serves Lafayette, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
LUS, which services Lafayette, reported 1,000 customers remained without power early Friday. That was down from a high of 15,000 on Thursday.
Entergy faced the daunting task of restoring electrical power to 615,000 customers Thursday, which included customers in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas.
The storm disrupted power to 270,300 customers in Louisiana.
By Friday morning, the company said, power had been restored to 143,489 customers, almost a quarter of those who had lost power.
The Lake Charles area experienced extensive damage, Entergy spokespeople said, with more than 80,000 without power early Friday.
Areas around Jennings and Lafayette also experienced initial, significant power outages.
But those without power in Lafayette were reduced to 1,654 customers Friday morning, with 4,769 customers were without power in adjoining Acadia Parish; 10,785 in Jefferson Davis; Iberia, 2,098; St. Landry, 1,699; St. Martin, 1,378; Vermilion, 1,963.
Ominous was that early Friday it appeared that some customers may be sans power for extended periods of time — up to weeks. Entergy said restoration workers were coming from 28 states.
“Customers may see extended power outages,” Entergy said in an issued statement. “Given the intensity of this storm and the additional need for our crews to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures, hardest hit areas may experience outages for weeks. In addition, restoration may be hampered by flooding, blocked access or other obstacles.”
Our crews, contractors and mutual-assistance partners are prepared to work long hours restoring service to customers as safely and as quickly as possible. Restoration workers are coming from 28 states. We continue acquiring more resources for our restoration teams, with more than 21,040 currently ready to restore service for customers power may have been affected by Laura. These resources include company employees, contractors and mutual aid resources numbering 1,095 in Arkansas, 486 in Mississippi, 13,383 in Louisiana and 6,047 in Texas. These resources can be relocated across Entergy’s service territory as needed to restore service to affected customers.
CLECO reported that it had restored power to almost 40,000 affected customers.