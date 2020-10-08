ACA.hospitalprep004.adv.jpg
Christian Hulin, left, and Brady Thibodeaux, with Ernest P. Breaux, connect an auxiliary generator at Women's and Children's hospital on Thursday, October 8, 2020, as preparations are made for Hurricane Delta.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Forecasters have revised wind, rain and storm surge forecasts for Acadiana as Hurricane Delta approaches. Here are the forecasts as of Thursday evening about 24 hours before landfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Acadia

Hurricane Warning

Storm Surge Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Calcasieu

Hurricane Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

West Cameron

Hurricane Warning

Storm Surge Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 6-9 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

East Cameron

Hurricane Warning

Storm Surge Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 60-80 mph with gusts to 100 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Evangeline

Hurricane Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 90 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Iberia

Hurricane Warning

Storm Surge Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Jefferson Davis

Hurricane Warning

Storm Surge Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lafayette

Hurricane Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Landry

Hurricane Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 85 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower St. Martin

Hurricane Warning

Storm Surge Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper St. Martin

Hurricane Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Mary

Hurricane Warning

Storm Surge Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Vermilion

Hurricane Warning

Storm Surge Warning

Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

