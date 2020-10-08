Forecasters have revised wind, rain and storm surge forecasts for Acadiana as Hurricane Delta approaches. Here are the forecasts as of Thursday evening about 24 hours before landfall, according to the National Weather Service.
Acadia
Hurricane Warning
Storm Surge Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Calcasieu
Hurricane Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
West Cameron
Hurricane Warning
Storm Surge Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 6-9 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
East Cameron
Hurricane Warning
Storm Surge Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 60-80 mph with gusts to 100 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Evangeline
Hurricane Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 90 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Iberia
Hurricane Warning
Storm Surge Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Jefferson Davis
Hurricane Warning
Storm Surge Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Lafayette
Hurricane Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. Landry
Hurricane Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 85 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Lower St. Martin
Hurricane Warning
Storm Surge Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Upper St. Martin
Hurricane Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. Mary
Hurricane Warning
Storm Surge Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Vermilion
Hurricane Warning
Storm Surge Warning
Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes