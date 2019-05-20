Traffic I-12 Baton Rouge Louisiana

Advocate file photo 

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The Lafayette Police Department and Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a crash involving hazardous material on Interstate 10 East at the Ambassador Caffery off-ramp at exit 100.

As of 7:15 a.m. Monday, all eastbound traffic is being diverted to U.S.. 90 at exit 97 in Scott.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No additional details are available at this time.

