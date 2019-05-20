The Lafayette Police Department and Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a crash involving hazardous material on Interstate 10 East at the Ambassador Caffery off-ramp at exit 100.
As of 7:15 a.m. Monday, all eastbound traffic is being diverted to U.S.. 90 at exit 97 in Scott.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Lafayette Police Department & Lousiana State Police are investigating a crash involving HazMat on I-10 EB at the Ambassador Caffery off-ramp (EXIT 100). All EB traffic is being diverted to US 90 at EXIT 97 in Scott. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/HGVw6bpVOM
No additional details are available at this time.