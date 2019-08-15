The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a flood advisory for Vermilion Parish until 4:45 p.m.
Radar indicated heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area around 2:45 p.m., which is expected to cause urban and small stream flooding. One to 2 inches has already fallen according to the weather service.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Abbeville, Kaplan, Meaux and Florence Landing.
Additional rainfall of one inch is expected. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.