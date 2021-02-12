Road conditions in Louisiana may be hazardous as a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain are expected for most of the state into the weekend and early Monday.

Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to ice over, especially on bridges and overpasses, making it especially dangerous for travel. The Louisiana State Police said it is important for drivers to be cautious and to stay off the road if conditions are bad.

+2 Gov. John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency for Louisiana due to rain, winter weather Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Thursday as heavy rainfall swept across the state and residents braced for potential wintr…

Below are some tips for safely driving in wintry weather from the Louisiana State Police:

· Avoid unnecessary travel

· Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination

· Increase your following distance behind other vehicles

· Do not drive using the cruise control in icy conditions

· Anticipate stops (such as stop signs and traffic signals) and brake gently while stopping

· Be aware that ice may be difficult to see and is especially likely to be present on overpasses, bridges, and shady spots on the roadway

· If you encounter a skid, take your foot off of the accelerator and steer into the skid until you regain control

· Use low beam headlights if it is raining or sleeting

· Watch for slow-moving DOTD vehicles as well as first responders

· Move over or, if unable to move over, reduce speed for emergency vehicles on the shoulder

· Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained

State police are expecting road closures across the state as the winter mix starts to fall. To find out which roads are closed, driver can call 511, visit 511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 smartphone app.

How low can it go? After mid-week warm weather, Louisiana to have freeze this weekend Following a midweek respite from the cold, winter weather is poised to return to south Louisiana soon, with freezing temperatures expected thr…