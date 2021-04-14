Sandbags are available Wednesday to Acadiana residents as heavy rains are predicted to move through the area again.
Most sites are self-bagging. Residents should bring their own sandbags and there is a mximum of four sandbags per exterior door of residence.
Lafayette Parish
North District site at 400 N Dugas Road (off North University Avenue)
Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville
City Hall, 310 E. Main Street, Broussard
Deer Meadow Subdivision, Broussard
Broadview Drive, by Broussard Community Center
Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue, Carencro
Duson Park at South A Street, Duson
St. Landry Parish
Yambilee Building at 1939 West Landry (US 190) in Opelousas.
St. Martin Parish
Self-service sandbags are available at Stephensville Park for lower St. Martin Parish. Public works personnel will be on site Wednesday morning. Parish officials don't expect that sand will be needed at any location in upper St. Martin Parish.