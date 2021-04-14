ACA.sandbags.003.100720
A box filled with sandbags for residents to use is pictured in the foreground as Paul Krushinskie fills sandbags for his home in Lafayette Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Lafayette Consolidated Government sandbagging site on Dugas Road.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Sandbags are available Wednesday to Acadiana residents as heavy rains are predicted to move through the area again.

Most sites are self-bagging. Residents should bring their own sandbags and there is a mximum of four sandbags per exterior door of residence.

Lafayette Parish

North District site at 400 N Dugas Road (off North University Avenue)

Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

City Hall, 310 E. Main Street, Broussard

Deer Meadow Subdivision, Broussard

Broadview Drive, by Broussard Community Center

Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue, Carencro

Duson Park at South A Street, Duson

St. Landry Parish

Yambilee Building at 1939 West Landry (US 190) in Opelousas.

St. Martin Parish

Self-service sandbags are available at Stephensville Park for lower St. Martin Parish. Public works personnel will be on site Wednesday morning. Parish officials don't expect that sand will be needed at any location in upper St. Martin Parish.

