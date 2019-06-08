Eight tornadoes ripped through Acadiana during storms and drenching rains that started Wednesday night and into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
According to the NWS assessment, there were two EF-0 tornadoes with wind speeds ranging from 79 to 85 mph, and 6 EF-1 tornadoes with winds ranging in speeds from 90 to 110 mph.
The strongest twisters and most damage were found near Basile, Sunset and Krotz Springs with winds of 104, 107 and 110 mph, respectively.
Other communities involved were Oak Grove, Lake Arthur, Roanoke, Jennings and Redich.
All told, up to 16 tornadoes occurred in South Louisiana with Thursday’s storm system. One person died in Baton Rouge as a result of flooding.
The rains that moved through South Louisiana dropped an estimated 5 to 7 inches in the Lafayette area in less than 12 hours.
Meteorologist Seth Warthen with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles said the storm was a combination of a tropical wave and a low-pressure system combining to push eastward, setting the stage for a high impact rain event.
Warthen said radar estimates projected the stretch from Lafayette to upper St. Martin Parish received the heaviest rain in the Acadiana region, seeing between 5 and 7 inches, with the possibility of higher rainfall figures in localized areas.