Semis on fire
A crash involving multiple vehicles on fire has closed Interstate 10 West.

Interstate 10 West is closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge between Whiskey Bay and Butte La Rose as more than one 18-wheeler Monday afternoon has caught fire.

Backups are starting to back up for several miles as of 2:15 p.m.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

According to Louisiana State Police, traffic is being diverted from I-10 to LA Hwy 415 to US Hwy 190.

This story will be updated.

