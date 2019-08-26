Interstate 10 West is closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge between Whiskey Bay and Butte La Rose as more than one 18-wheeler Monday afternoon has caught fire.
Backups are starting to back up for several miles as of 2:15 p.m.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
According to Louisiana State Police, traffic is being diverted from I-10 to LA Hwy 415 to US Hwy 190.
I-10 West remains closed at Mile Marker 125 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge) due a multi-vehicle accident. Congestion has reached 3 miles in length. All traffic is now being diverted at LA 415 (Lobdell). Use alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 26, 2019
