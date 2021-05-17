ACA.flashflooding
Flooding is pictured along Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette Monday night after heavy rains inundated the area. 

 BY KRISTIN ASKELSON | Staff writer

As heavy rain fell across the Acadiana area on Monday, residents reported flood streets and closed roads.

Earlier rainfall in southwest Louisiana flooded homes and businesses, prompting law enforcement officials to rescue stranded residents.

Jolie Meaux, a resident of Lafayette's Freetown neighborhood, said she has never in 10 years seen her street flood faster than it did Monday evening as heavy rains inundated Acadiana. The National Weather Service issued a number of warnings in the region Monday, including flash flood, river flood and tornado warnings as storms moved through. More rain is forecast in the days ahead.

Here's what local residents and officials reported around the Acadiana area on Monday night.

