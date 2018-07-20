Whoever coined that expression "it's not the heat, it's the humidity" failed to consider that, on some days, it's both.
A day like Friday. And Saturday. And Sunday.
South Louisiana is suffering through some of the hottest days of summer, with temperatures reaching into the mid- to upper 90s in the southern half of the state. From Alexandria northward it will be even worse, with temperatures at 100 or higher. Humidity levels will make it feel even worse.
Lee Hancock, the residential sales manager at Premier South Roofing and Sheet Metal, said his company is recommending that laborers working on roofs take breaks every 20 or 30 minutes.
"Even if it's five minutes to get out of the sun... get down, get some water, get in the shade and re-energize," Hancock said. “We urge them to drink plenty of water the night before. You have to be hydrated the night before so you get a good start in the morning. ... But also you've got to listen to your body. When you’re starting to feel like the heat's getting to you, that’s when you stop."
This kind of heat is dangerous not just to workers, but to anyone who finds themselves with no way to keep cool.
“We’ve had a lot of people come by who just want a cup of water at our shelter,” said Michael Acaldo, president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge. The shelter is serving around 500 people a day and could use donations of bottled water, sports drinks, juices and other drinks that are high in electrolytes.
Even drivers might run into trouble, as roads buckle under the incessant heat.
“It’s something we anticipate every summer,” East Baton Rouge city-parish street maintenance manager Reginald Brumfield said Friday as crews scheduled work on a buckled part of West Parker Boulevard near LSU.
He explained that as concrete gets hot, it expands. He said the roads don’t buckle at a specific temperature, but rather their ongoing exposure to heat causes the streets to degrade.
So far this year, the temperature has hit 97 in New Orleans and 96 at Baton Rouge and Lafayette. The National Weather Service is predicting readings Saturday and Sunday to hit 96 in New Orleans, 97 in Baton Rouge and 98 in Lafayette. In Alexandria, temperatures were expected hit 100 both days and in Shreveport it should be 106 Saturday before "cooling" to 103 Sunday.
After considering the combination of heat and humidity, forecasters issued a heat advisory for all of south Louisiana except for the coast. They predict it will feel as though it is 105-110 in the area. An excessive heat warning was in effect north of Alexandria, with heat index readings above 110. The higher the heat index, the harder it is for sweat to evaporate, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.
Hancock said roofers are encouraged to wear a hat and long sleeves, to keep the hot Louisiana sun of their bodies, and that workers should avoid carbonated or caffeinated drinks that can contribute to dehydration.
East Baton Rouge EMS spokesperson Mike Chustz warned that heat illnesses can creep up on people.
"If someone becomes overheated, move them to the coolest area available, inside A/C is best," he said. "Heat stroke is a life-threatening emergency so please seek medical attention immediately."