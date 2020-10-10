Hurricane Delta flooded roads and homes, ripped apart buildings and left thousands without power along the southern Louisiana coast, a region still reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura just weeks ago.

Delta made landfall Friday evening near the town of Creole, bringing top winds of over 100 mph as it thundered into Lake Charles and the rest of the state. The Advocate flew over the hurricane-struck communities Saturday afternoon to assess the storm’s aftermath, just weeks after Hurricane Laura thundered through the region.

Roads around communities near Creole, a sub-700 population community a few miles from the coast, were underwater and many of the buildings and roofs were torn apart by the torrent of high winds brought on by Delta. Floodwaters also encroached on homes and other buildings along the 20 mile stretch between the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge and Cameron.

Further inland, the extent of damage appeared to be less severe from Delta. Still, the added mess left by the storm will likely exacerbate clean up efforts as communities were still recovering from Laura before having to brace for another storm.

Laura’s devastation was evident through the sea of blue tarps covering strewn across the majority of Lake Charles rooftops. Some scattered debris was visible from the air, but it appeared the western part of the city avoided a severe battering.

The Eastern part of Lake Charles, however, appeared to see the brunt of Delta’s force. Roads within some subdivisions were underwater, leaving residents unable to get in or out.

Cities further east of the city didn't appear to have the same level of damage, thought the storm caused some fields near Crowley.

No deaths had been reported as of Saturday afternoon, though officials have still urged caution as people return to the area.