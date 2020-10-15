Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Asbury Methodist Church will collaborate Saturday to apply tarps to roofs damaged by Hurricane Delta. Volunteers should confirm they’ll participate by 10 a.m. Friday.
Ben Broussard, spokesperson for Catholic Charities, said volunteers should RSVP to disaster@catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.
“There are over 600 homes that have requested assistance, mostly in the Lafayette area,” Jodee Ware, director of Rebuilding Together Acadiana and Catholic Charities of Acadiana Disaster Response, said. “We want to get as many tarps of roofs as possible in order to protect homes from further damage. We are prioritizing individuals who are most in need and want to invite the community to help us in this day of service.”
Volunteers will meet in the Asbury parking lot at 101 Live Oak Blvd. in Lafayette between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. to receive materials and instructions. Each team will receive a list of households who have requested help. Volunteers are asked to bring ladders, drills and hammers.
“The idea of getting out into the community, especially knowing we have rain coming next week, it’s imperative that we respond,” Broussard said. “Whether you are part of a group or an individual that is responding to someone essentially in need, it will create community. We help our neighbors in South Louisiana.”
Broussard said that the homes have been assessed for damaged and those in most imminent need will be addressed first.