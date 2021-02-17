The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed three deaths related to winter weather this week.

The deaths include a 50-year-old man in Lafayette Parish who slipped on ice and hit his head, a 74-year-old woman in Lafayette Parish who was found in a neighbor’s driveway dead of exposure and a 77-year-old man in Calcasieu Parish who drowned after slipping on ice and falling in a swimming pool.

According to KSLA in Shreveport, a homeless man died in downtown Shreveport Monday night, Feb. 15, as a result of the cold temperatures. Hope House, a homeless shelter in the city, reported on social media that the man froze to death.

More than 20 deaths were reported across the country as a result of the freezing weather.

Causes for those deaths included car crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning, house fires, and a tornado that killed three in North Carolina.