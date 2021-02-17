BR.stormrecovery.021821 TS 196.jpg
As temperatures nudge above freezing, ice begins to melt, dripping from crape myrtle tree branches on Kenlee Street in the Broadmoor area, as recovery from Monday's winter storm continues in the Baton Rouge area, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed three deaths related to winter weather this week.

The deaths include a 50-year-old man in Lafayette Parish who slipped on ice and hit his head, a 74-year-old woman in Lafayette Parish who was found in a neighbor’s driveway dead of exposure and a 77-year-old man in Calcasieu Parish who drowned after slipping on ice and falling in a swimming pool.

According to KSLA in Shreveport, a homeless man died in downtown Shreveport Monday night, Feb. 15, as a result of the cold temperatures. Hope House, a homeless shelter in the city, reported on social media that the man froze to death.

More than 20 deaths were reported across the country as a result of the freezing weather.

Causes for those deaths included car crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning, house fires, and a tornado that killed three in North Carolina.

