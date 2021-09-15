Torrential rains from Tropical Depression Nicholas have stalled recovery efforts in coastal Louisiana communities that were torn apart less than three weeks ago by high winds from Hurricane Ida.
State Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, finally had electricity restored at his home Monday only to lose it again Wednesday as heavy rains battered the wind-weary region. About half of Magee's constituents remain without power. Most now have running water.
"I'm really concerned right now about people," Magee said. "When I was riding around earlier, they were living in their houses that were significantly damaged, just making do. When you add this rain to the mix, it's just really making the condition worse. Until we start getting some real temporary housing solutions down here on a large scale level from FEMA, we are going to have a problem every time it rains."
Wind-damaged roofs that were tarped after Ida's Aug. 29 arrival are now leaking from the rains of Nicholas. Distribution sites for hot meals, ice, fuel and supplies are now limited or canceled altogether because of the inclement weather. Debris pickup scheduled to happen this week is also stalled as utility workers attempt to work with the threat of flash flooding.
"Pretty much everything is being slowed down at a time when we really did not need to be slowed down," Magee said.
Officials are still assessing the total damage caused by Hurricane Ida, which made landfall near Port Fourchon as a Category 4 storm. About 95% of the homes and businesses south of the Intracoastal Waterway were impacted by Ida, and 65% are uninhabitable, according to preliminary estimates by the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Magee, whose constituents span across Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, has called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide temporary housing in the form of portable trailers for those who cannot live with nearby family or friends. Most hotels in the bayou region have been damaged by Ida, and those that are still operating are booked by out-of-town workers helping with recovery.
He has also cautioned those hoping to volunteer or donate supplies at this time due to limited available resources in the bayou region, especially to the health care system after hospitals were damaged by Ida.
"It's really hard to help when the rain is raining," Magee said with a laugh. "And we're not in a good environment to get up on the roof right now. You don't want to discourage people from coming to help, but I want to be realistic and say maybe this isn't the time to come if you're not a true worker or first responder."
Those who face greater damage to their home as a result of leaky roofs should be covered if they filed an insurance claim after Ida, according to Don Griffin, who handles catastrophic loss research and policy for the American Property Casualty Insurers Association.
Louisiana law requires a homeowner to meet a deductible only one time per hurricane season, so most damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas would be tacked onto a claim for damage caused by Hurricane Ida.
"If they've already met that deductible — which if the roof's gone, they probably have — and they've got the tarp on there, the coverage would still be picked up by the company that is insuring it," Griffin said, noting that if a home floods as a result of the heavy rains, that would not be covered by a homeowner insurance policy but instead by a flood insurance policy.
With limited resources in the bayou region and everybody scrambling for the same thing — tarps and roof repairs — insurance companies should not penalize homeowners who have been unable to take steps to protect their homes from further damage between the two storms, Griffin said.
"When it's a catastrophe like this, back to back, we realize there are limited resources in the area," Griffin said. "And everybody's demand for those resources are very high."
Homeowners who might still be evacuated due to lack of electricity and other basic resources cannot be penalized for failing to protect their properties against further damage, Griffin said. Problems tend to arise when a homeowner does nothing for months after a catastrophe and the home is later damaged by a storm that likely would not have caused damage with the proper mitigation measures, he said.
The second storm in such a short span of time has highlighted the dire need for federal housing assistance as Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes slowly rebuild and recover from Ida.
"We made a tremendous amount of progress as far as getting services and people turning attention towards us," Magee said. "The main thing right now, which the rain is highlighting, is we need housing for people."
As of Wednesday morning, 52% of Entergy customers in Lafourche Parish remained without electricity. In Terrebonne Parish, 44% were without power.
Entergy estimates that 90% of customers in both parishes will have electricity restored by Sept. 29, although inclement weather and continued work could result in outages to areas where power had been restored.
As for what caused the state representative's outage Wednesday morning, Entergy spokesperson Brandon Scardigli said "that can be a variety of factors, including our crews having to make additional repairs."