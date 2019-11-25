Motorists traveling the always-busy intersection of Johnston Street at Ambassador Caffery Parkway this holiday season will be spared additional delays from road work expected to begin this week.
Construction on the $14.1 million Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development project to limit turns and cross-overs on Johnston Street/La. 167 from Ambassador Caffery Parkway near Acadiana Mall to Maurice in Vermilion Parish will begin in Maurice, not by the mall.
When DOTD officials awarded the bid in June to Glenn Leger Construction of Youngsville, the contract was scheduled to begin in November but did not specify where work would begin, raising concerns about adding to holiday gridlock in the busy retail section of Lafayette. In August, Bill Oliver, district administrator with DOTD in Acadiana, said bids had to be opened on the project by July 1, the start of the new federal fiscal year, or the federal money would be lost.
Glenn Leger Construction will begin work on the first of three phases of the project on the southern end at Maurice and work north toward Aqueduct Drive, just south of E. Broussard Road in Lafayette Parish.
Work is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays starting this week, weather permitting.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures through the duration of construction on Phase 1, with minimal delays. La. 167 will be open to regular traffic. A 12-foot lane restriction will be in place on oversized loads passing through the work zone for the entirety of the project.
This phase should be completed in summer 2020. The second phase runs from E. Broussard Road to South City Parkway, by the South Regional Library, with the final phase taking to project to Ambassador Caffery Parkway. The entire project should be finished by the summer of 2021, Oliver said Monday.
The project is designed to improve safety by redesigning access to Johnston Street by installing 33 left turn lanes in certain areas. The project will include limited-access cross-overs and turn lanes, including U-turns or J-turns, some with turn signals.