The biggest threat to Lafayette and surrounding areas from Tropical Storm Cristobal will probably be from rainfall, with 4-6 inches expected.
A hurricane storm surge inundation map predicts 3 feet of storm surge above ground across much of the St. Mary Parish coastline. Pecan Island, Intracoastal City, Delcambre, Cypremort Point, Burns Point and Franklin are at the greatest risk from storm surge, probably beginning late Sunday into Monday.
"Flooding is our top concern — from both storm surge and rainfall — in parts of south central Louisiana on Sunday and Monday. We are expecting 4 to 6 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts," Roger Erickson, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, wrote in an update Friday. "Tides are already running a foot above normal and will rise further late this weekend."
The National Hurricane Center on Friday morning issued a Tropical Storm watch from Intracoastal City east to the Alabama/Florida state line. The track of Cristobal was moved a few miles, to the east of Vermilion Bay, closer to Morgan City, but that could move back and forth a few miles before landfall, Donald Jones of the National Weather Service in Lake Charles said in a Facebook live update at 10 a.m. Friday.
Landfall is expected early Monday, but tropical storm winds and rain are expected to arrive before then.
Tropical storm-force winds, Jones said, could arrive along the coast as early as 8 p.m. Saturday, but most likely will blow through early Sunday morning. In south-central Louisiana, there's a 30% to 60% chance of tropical storm winds, "a marked increase from this time yesterday," he said. Central Louisiana has a 20-30% chance of tropical storm winds and southwest Louisiana has a 20% to 40% chance.
Dry air from the west and wind sheer from the east are expected to inhibit rapid development of Cristobal, Jones said, although there is a slight chance it could reach minimal hurricane strength before landfall.
Wind should not present a problem during the storm, but some power outages are possible, Erickson wrote.
Residents should bring in or secure outdoor furniture and yard decorations by Saturday evening, Jones said, because the wind is expected to arrive overnight.
Cristobal could push in a storm surge east of the center of circulation well ahead of landfall, starting early Sunday into Sunday night, Jones said. Southwest Louisiana, because it will be west of the center of circulation, won't see storm surge until the storm is inland, probably during the day Monday or Monday evening, he said.