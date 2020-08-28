Area organizations charged with helping during disasters spent Friday assessing damages from Hurricane Laura and how best to help those who were adversely affected.
Ben Broussard, spokesman for Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said groups like St. Joseph Diner and Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters were making damage assessments Friday to determine local needs.
“We’re still in the phase of assessing damage,” Broussard said. He said it’s necessary to have those assessments right in order for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to “get the right assistance to people.”
Broussard said that Catholic Charities collected 30-40 submitted reports of damages by Friday. “There is a lot of roof damage and a lot of trees fallen on homes.”
He said the volunteer agencies had sent out some tarp and chainsaw crews to address that issue.
He said the fear is that west of Lafayette water damage will be found in homes. He said that some families evacuated the area and have yet to come home and assess their damages.
“We’ve only done a few muck-outs; we’re expecting that number to rise,” he said.
He said that as Catholic Charities and its partners collect damage requests, they will be able to assign help from volunteers who live closer to the damages.
He said that as people find they have been spared of damages, they are signing up to help others.
Elsa Dimitriadis of VOAD said that volunteers have been collecting information about how many evacuees from elsewhere are in local hotels. She said the “lowball” estimate is 575 hotel rooms in Lafayette and nearby communities are occupied by evacuees, although it’s uncertain how many people are in each room.
“We met this morning,” she said of VOAD organizations. “There were a lot of participants in our meeting.”
That included organizations that don’t usually meet with the VOAD partners.
She said VOAD, housed within the United Way of Acadiana, will work in Lake Charles with the United Way of Southwest Louisiana. She said the volunteers will be doing a food collection Monday, spearheaded through Second Harvest, which partners locally with St. Joseph Diner.
She said United Way locally will warehouse collected supplies.
Broussard said St. Joseph Diner cooked its first meal Friday since shutting down for the storm. He said the diner will ramp up to produce more than the 2,100 meals per day that it typically cooks in order to feed evacuees and others.
Broussard listed the following ways people can help by donating:
• Monetary donations can be made through https:give.classy.org/disaster
• Text to give on air or TV digital. Text RELIEF to 797979
• Checks should be mailed to Catholic Charities of Acadiana, PO Box 3177, Lafayette LA 70502
• Disaster Amazon Wishlist, in-kind donations to assist in disaster, https://amzn.to/34zUmxA
• Disaster Food Drive Amazon Wishlist: In-kind food donations to assist in disaster https://amzn.to/31Aw30p
Here is how people can volunteer:
• Volunteer link: http://bit.ly/CCAdisastersvolunteers
• TV/radio should direct volunteers to www.catholiccharitiesacadiana.org
Here’s how people can file reports:
• Report storm damage to Catholic Charities of Acadiana by texting DISASTER to 797979
• Residents should also report damages to OSHEP: https://bit.ly/31wjeV0