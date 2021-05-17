A curfew is in effect for Lafayette Parish beginning immediately. It will expire at 6 a.m. Tuesday if conditions improve, according to a prepared statement from Lamie Angelle, spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The curfew is part of a state of emergency declaration issued Monday evening by Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Severe weather and continued rainfall are expected over the next several days, which could cause prolonged flooding and hazardous conditions throughout the parish.

Residents should take steps to protect life and property, according to the statement. Avoid driving or walking through floodwaters; vehicles that drive through flooded roadways not only risk getting stuck, but could also push water into nearby homes.

Lafayette Parish schools shift to virtual learning because of flooding, continued rain The Lafayette Parish School System announced Monday that the entire district will participate in virtual learning Tuesday because of flooding …