Ahead of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Cameron Parish officials announced a mandatory evacuation for the entire parish.

Laura is forecast to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday around the Louisiana/Texas state line. Laura is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 storm.

Driving conditions are expected to remain 'favorable' until midday Wednesday, officials said.

"Once it is determined that traveling is no longer safe in these areas, no one will be allowed to enter," OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne write in a memo.

Officials specifically said that the order includes the lower Parish communities south of the Intracoastal Waterway of Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake and areas south of Kelso Bayou Bridge in Hackberry.