Acadiana, largely unscathed by Hurricane Ida, may become a substantial staging area for storing and shipping goods intended for south Louisiana areas battered by the storm Sunday.

Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster leaders and spokespeople — more than 70 agencies in the region are involved — met by Zoom on Monday to begin early information gathering and preliminary planning to help Louisianians who live in a wide swath across southern and southeastern parts of the state.

Richard Morris of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Louisiana said 25 parishes have been included in a presidential disaster declaration signed last night. Among the parishes in or near Acadiana are Point Coupee, St. Martin and Iberia.

+10 'We're all alive': Terrebonne residents, many without roofs or power, survey Hurricane Ida's damage HOUMA — George Arthur, 69, of Houma, stood at the kitchen sink of his small house on Park Avenue on Monday morning where a collection of ceram…

Lee John, regional coordinator for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said efforts Monday focused on uncovering damages and weighing them in southeastern Louisiana. Communication remained a significant problem in carrying out that task.

Jessica Vermilyea of Lutheran Social Services Disaster Response said damage, while not wholly understood, was “catastrophic.” She had several cautions for those seeking to help:

Do not “self-deploy.” She said that while people are eager to help in affected areas, power lines are down — some are live — and there is flooding. She said emergency personnel must inspect and clear areas before volunteers or helping agencies can enter. Power outages will be longstanding.

People who want to volunteer should go on to the state's Volunteer Louisiana website; Volunteer Louisiana is located in Baton Rouge and can be emailed at VolunteerLouisiana@crt.la.gov.

Adequate warehouses for storing donated goods are not yet fully determined. She said oftentimes in a disaster, people want to bring goods to the affected areas but that there is no established means for receiving goods right now.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The likelihood is that less affected areas such as Acadiana, where there is ample power, will eventually be used for storage and other logistics. Before people donate and goods, they should get approval with organizations that can adequately receive them, store them and transport them to the right location. Right now, she said, that's not wholly possible.

“Cash is king,” she said of ways to donate.

In Acadiana, the United Way of Acadiana and Catholic Charities of Acadiana have established means for receiving cash donations. A team effort for soliciting and receiving donations will be announced this week.

In other announcements, the Second Harvest Kitchen in Harahan, near New Orleans, came through the storm without major damages and will be functioning fully to help feed people in distress. Second Harvest feeds the hungry in areas from North Orleans and into Acadiana.

Agencies responding to the call suggested that early efforts to offer some temporary shelter were in the discussion phase.

The VOAD Acadiana group, hosted on the call by Carlee Alm-Labar of United Way of Acadiana, will meet again Wednesday.