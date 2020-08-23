St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents in the lower portion of the parish ahead of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.
Voluntary evacuation is necessary for residents in the Stephensville and Bell River areas of the parish to allow residents time to escape high water conditions that could come with the storms.
The first storm expected to hit Louisiana, Marco, was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday morning. The second storm, Laura, is forecast to hit the state as a Category 2 hurricane 48 hours later.
Anyone in need of further information or assistance can contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 337-394-2808.
