The City of St. Martinville is without power after a downed power line sparked a gas line fire.
The gas line had a slow leak that authorities were unaware of, according to Adam Touchet, spokesperson for the St. Martinville Police Department, who posted a statement on Facebook. The fire department is letting the gas fire burn itself out.
The incident happened around Bridge and W. Webber streets, on the south side of the bayou. The road is closed from the intersection of Bridge Street and W. Webber to Bridge and Cemetery.
Multiple agencies are on the scene including firefighters, police, public works and the gas company.
Authorities are unsure how long residents will be without power, Touchet said.