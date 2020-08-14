A Maurice man has died following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on LA Hwy 10 in St. Landry Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.
The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. near LA Hwy 182 and claimed the life of 45-year-old Daniel Scott Palmer of Maurice.
An investigation by State Police revealed Palmer was driving westbound on LA 10 when, for unknown reasons, he failed to negotiate a left curve and exited the roadway.
Upon exiting the roadway, Palmer's vehicle struck the embankment of a small canal.
Troopers say Palmer was restrained at the time of the crash.
He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Impairment in unknown. Troopers say that standard toxicology samples were taken for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.