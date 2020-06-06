Tropical Storm Cristobal was poised to deliver copious rainfall, storm surge and winds of 60 mph to much of the southern Louisiana coast, including parts of Acadiana, beginning overnight Saturday.
Slightly less rainfall and winds were expected in Lafayette and points west, which were expected to be on the less strong side of the storm as it moves ashore.
But forecasters point out that Cristobal isn’t acting like a typical tropical storm, and could deliver its worst rainfall and winds well east and long before its low-pressure center moves ashore.
The eye of Cristobal is forecast to move ashore Sunday afternoon and to be just northeast of Baton Rouge by 1 a.m., with sustained winds dropping to about 45 mph.
The earliest reasonable arrival time for tropical storm-force winds greater than 39 mph was 2 a.m. Sunday along the Louisiana coast; by 8 a.m. on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain and in Lafayette; and before 2 p.m. in Baton Rouge.
However, tropical storm-force gusts might accompany thunderstorms embedded in rain bands in advance of the storm.
Highest rain chances will be Sunday night with lingering activity expected through Monday afternoon.
“Cristobal continues to lack the appearance and structure of a typical tropical cyclone,” said Senior Hurricane Specialist Richard Pasch in a 4 p.m. forecast discussion message. “In fact, the large radius of maximum wind and convective bands well removed from the center are more characteristic of a subtropical cyclone.”
Readings collected by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter plane crew found no significant strengthening had occurred since Saturday morning.
“Since the system is not well organized and is likely to continue to ingest some more dry air, only a little more strengthening is expected until landfall,” Pasch said.
The weather system will shove its way through competing midlevel high-pressure systems onto land, and then get pushed a bit to north-northwest by a ridge of high pressure building into the central part of the nation from the east.
In three to four days, after Cristobal loses its tropical characteristics, it should speed north-northeast and merge with an extratropical cyclone near the Great Lakes.
Forecasters warn that Cristobal still is likely to produce life-threatening storm surge on the outside of hurricane levees on the east side of the Mississippi River. Surge of 3 to 5 feet above ground level is possible from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including in Lake Borgne. Surge levels of 2 to 4 feet are possible from Grand Isle to Morgan City and of 1 to 2 feet around the shores of lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas.
St. John the Baptist Parish government has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for areas north of Interstate I0 because of the threat of flooding from both rainfall and surge from the lakes.
In Jefferson Parish, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for Grand Isle, effective early Saturday, and a voluntary evacuation was recommended for the Jean Lafitte area, also effective early Saturday.
Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected across much of Acadiana, but isolated spots might see more if any persistent squalls set up.
An afternoon forecast message from the Slidell office of the National Weather Service stressed the uncertainty involved in rain estimates associated with the storm because its rain bands have been forming well away from its center.
“So even if Cristobal goes up around Houma to Baton Rouge and continues to the north-northwest, a band of very heavy rain could be well east over the north and south shores (of Lake Pontchartrain) or even coastal Mississippi,” the forecast said. “If this band does develop, we do not anticipate it to move much, and (it) could drop rather significant amounts of rain in a 6-12 hour time frame Sunday and/or Sunday night.”
The forecast also warned that storm surge and high tides in tidal lakes will push rainwater runoff back up rivers, keeping them from draining, a potential flood situation that could last through Monday, when southerly winds are expected to last all day and keep tide levels elevated.
Cristobal’s exit to the northeast on Wednesday may also drag a weak frontal system into the area, which could spark additional thunderstorms, the forecast warned.
The National Weather Service also issued a flood warning for the Mississippi River in New Orleans because storm surge is expected to cause the river to rise to 17 feet by 1 a.m. on Monday at the Carrollton Gauge, which is in the river at the Army Corps of Engineers headquarters on Leake Avenue.
Although official flood stage at the gauge is 17 feet, levees and floodwalls protect most of the New Orleans area to river heights of 22 to 25 feet. On Saturday morning, the river was at 14.12 feet
However, a small segment of levee at the Corps headquarters campus is only about 18 1/2 feet high. On Friday, the Corps positioned large sandbags and Hesco baskets -- plastic baskets that are filled with sand -- in locations where they could be used for additional protection if surge levels were forecast to rise to near that height as the storm approaches the area.
Construction of floodwalls to bring the campus area's protection up to between 22 and 25 feet is expected to begin at the end of August. The project has been delayed by both a lack of congressional funding and the high river conditions that have been in place this year.