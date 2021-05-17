As heavy rains continue to pour down on the Lake Charles area, State Fire Marshal officials have deployed to the severely flooded area to rescue and evacuate residents.
At about 7:45 p.m. Monday, officials said they had received nearly 30 rescue and evacuation requests after severe weather dropped between 6 and 15 inches of rain in parts of Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal sent out two dozen personnel on nine boats, the agency said in a tweet.
Two dozen SFM personnel with nine boats have deployed to the Lake Charles area to assist Lake Charles FD with flood response. In the last hour, this has included nearly 30 rescues/requests to evacuate.Please keep the residents of southwest Louisiana in your thoughts tonight. pic.twitter.com/NH8t9MEfT2— Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (@LAFIREMARSHAL) May 18, 2021
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said Monday's deluge damaged hundreds of homes, some of which were still badly battered from last year's Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta.
“The amount of flooded homes in the city is not determined yet but will absolutely be in the hundreds," Hunter said, "and I believe we will have more homes flooded in the city of Lake Charles from this rain event than we had from Laura and Delta.”
The region is also under a flash flood warning, and some parts of southwest Louisiana faced tornado warnings on Monday.
Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in response to the severe weather that will make its way to southeast Louisiana, bringing with it the possibility of street and flash flooding and a slight risk of severe weather, forecasters said.