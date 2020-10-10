Lafayette area utility customers were largely left without power Saturday morning, as Hurricane Delta left a far deeper impact on power lines here than Hurricane Laura did in August.
Mary Laurent, spokeswoman for SLEMCO, which supplies power to 110,000 customers, said at 9 a.m. 104,000 customers remained without power. That’s down from a high of 108,000 customers without power last night.
“Trees, especially” was the problem, she said, with branches and whole trees taking out power lines across the entire area, although high winds also posed significant problems.
At LUS, which services Lafayette, some 40,000 of 70,000 customers remained without power this morning. Alex Antonowitsch, LUS spokesman, said at the worst, 50,000 customers were without power due to the storm.
He said power workers from Gainesville, Fla., arrived with the storm on Friday night and crews began working during the night when winds died down to where it was safe.
Damage was “widespread, across the board,” he said of the Lafayette utility’s customer base. “It was surprising, the amount of damage, a lot worse than Laura.”
LUS headquarters itself sustained damage.
In Calcasieu Parish, battered by Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27, more than 65,000 customers were without power, according to the company website; 7,740 in neighboring Jefferson Davis Parish; 6,549 in Acadia; and 7,186 in Vermilion.