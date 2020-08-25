Calcasieu Parish residents were ordered to evacuate their homes Tuesday morning, as Tropical Storm Laura was upgraded to hurricane status and began to bear down toward the Louisiana and Texas state line.
Nic Hunter, Lake Charles mayor, quoted weather forecasters who said it was time to "get out of Dodge."
Dick Gremillion, director of the parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said evacuation routes would head north on highways 109, 27, 171 and 165.
Storm surge may exceed those experienced in hurricanes Rita and Ike, which ravaged southwestern Louisiana in 2005 and 2008, respectively.
Gremillion and Bryan Beam, parish administrator, said that state law orders evacuation, although Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said deputies would not force people to leave.
But Mancuso said Calcasieu would be moving prisoners and might not be available at times to help citizens who choose to remain behind.
Calcasieu had been under a voluntary evacuation since Saturday, with special focus south of Interstate 10 and toward the southern end of Lake Charles and Carlyss to the Cameron Parish line. That changed at midmorning when the storm was upgraded, with winds estimated at 75 mph.
Parish spokesman Tom Hoefer said earlier Tuesday that traffic was at least steadily headed north from the parish earlier in the morning, but traffic was getting more congested. Some of those evacuating may have come from Cameron Parish, where evacuation was mandatory.
The parish was operating bus transportation to safety from municipalities and outlying areas, including Bell City, DeQuincy, Carlyss, Iowa, Moss Bluff, Starks, Sulphur, Vinton and Westlake. Those who are picked up will be transported to an undetermined site.
Transit buses will stop at each location hourly for pickups, the parish said. City of Lake Charles buses would run regular routes and pick up evacuees at city bus stops.
People unable to get to a pickup location were told to call 211 to request assistance with transportation.
The Calcasieu Parish Executive Policy Group – that includes the police jury president, sheriff and mayors – said even those with hurricane safe housing should leave, as should everyone with medical needs.
Hunter said the storm may upgrade to Category 3, which precludes the parish from hosting a shelter inside Calcasieu.