Traffic signals are going up at a busy intersection on Verot School Road in Lafayette.
A meeting in 2019 brought up concerns from residents who said that traffic had increased through neighborhoods. In April, KATC reported residents in the area wanted traffic issues addressed.
Warren Abadie, Lafayette Consolidated Government Traffic Road and Bridges Director said the new traffic signal is warranted because of the high number of crashes at the intersection of Verot School and Vincent roads.
This week, crews have been begun setting up the light. No major closures were expected for the installation.