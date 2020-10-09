Hurricane Delta is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and up to 15 inches of rain to parts of Louisiana.
The storm is forecast to make landfall on the southwest Louisiana coast on Friday night, possibly as a Category 2 storm. Forecasters say Delta could come ashore just 20 miles from where Hurricane Laura made landfall six weeks ago.
Rain bands from Delta were spreading into southwest Louisiana Friday morning, with heavy rainfall already reported in the state. Several people had to be rescued from floodwaters overnight in metro Baton Rouge, according to reports.
In Lake Charles, where Hurricane Laura’s savage winds damaged the vast majority of buildings and left whole neighborhoods in tatters just six weeks ago, residents made last-ditch efforts Friday morning to shore up already damaged homes and secure the ubiquitous blue tarps patching shredded roofs.
Reporters and photographers from The Advocate are stationed across southwest Louisiana ahead of the storm's arrival. Follow their live coverage below.
Can't see the live blog below? Click here.