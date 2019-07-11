A state of emergency has been declared for Lafayette Parish in advance of predicted severe weather from Tropical Storm Barry.
The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for Lafayette Parish. The parish is also under a tornado watch through Sunday. Tropical storm force winds are expected to begin as early as Friday evening and continue into Saturday.
Thursday's forecast predicted the storm would make landfall Saturday morning between Lafayette and Morgan City where it could dump upwards of 20 inches of rain across southeast Louisiana.
Rainfall counts are now predicted to be 6 to 12 inches in Acadiana if the current forecast track is accurate, but experts emphasized Thursday their relatively low confidence in the current predictions.
Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Joel Robideaux asked residents to stay alert and heed all safety warnings, including road closures caused by standing water.
Lafayette Consolidated Government administrative services will close at noon Friday and resume as normal Monday.