A strong breeze blew Thursday morning at Cypremort Point as residents and camp owners hurried to pack belongings in trailers and trucks ahead of an evacuation order and Hurricane Delta's projected landfall Friday to the west.
Delta could push 9-11 feet of storm surge across Cypremort Point, a spit of land separating Vermilion Bay in Iberia Parish and West Cote Blanche Bay in St. Mary Parish. People here know all too well how much storm surge the point can suffer from a hurricane making landfall more than 100 miles away.
Don Meaux is a familiar figure to many in Acadiana. For decades he has lived in a jacked-up mobile home on the edge of the marsh near the southernmost spot of Cypremort Point. A monument stands outside his home marking the dates of hurricanes and the amount of water each brought, from 1 1/2 feet during Gustav in 2008 to 5 feet from Hurricane Barry in 2019 to 8 feet from Rita in 2005 that busted out the floors of his elevated home.
"It's been here since 1984 and never was demolished," Meaux said of his home, which is for sale. "It stands the test of time for sure."
Rita's surge was actually 11 feet, because the water had to rise 3 feet before ever reaching Meaux's house, Greg Nordstrom, who teaches meteorology at Mississippi State said.
Nordstrom, who has been through 22 hurricanes, was at Meaux's house Thursday with Mark Sudduth and Brent Lynn setting up research equipment as part of a crowdfunded hurricane landfall project called hurricanetrack.com. Rob Perillo, chief meteorologist with KATC-TV 3 connected the researchers with Meaux.
A camera strapped to a piling on the upper deck of Meaux's place will allow the researchers and viewers on Youtube.com/hurricanetrack to watch the hurricane in real time. The group was placing other equipment out, including sensors that measure wind speed, air pressure, temperature and humidity, letting the researchers record how fast a storm comes in, its intensity and detect patterns, Sudduth said.
One important role the cameras play, Lynn said, is convincing naysayers to evacuate ahead of hurricanes.
"You get people saying they're going to stay," he said. "'We'll be fine. I've lived here 20 years.'" Then they see the video of what it's like inside a hurricane and change their minds.
About 20 miles north of Cypremort Point, a large bell sits on the lawn in front of the 144-year-old St. John Baptist Church in Charenton. Original to the church, Hurricane Andrew knocked the bell out of the belfry in 1992, the Rev. Ivory Williams Sr., pastor, said.
Williams along with parishioner Chris Welch boarded windows of the wooden church Thursday morning, praying Delta takes it easy on the building.
"We're trying to save as much as we can," he said.
Hurricane Delta is shaping up to be a major wind, surge and rainfall threat for the southwest and central Louisiana coast. It was expected to make landfall Friday afternoon or evening in Cameron Parish as a Category 2 storm, according to forecasters with the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service.
Based on the Thursday morning track, the biggest surge problems will be east of Cameron Parish, according to forecasters. There's the potential for surge to move inland close to Highway 90 between New Iberia and Franklin, and on Highway 14 anywhere between New Iberia and Abbeville.
Curt Duhon, who lives on 50 acres just north of Abbeville, said he would head to Texas in his camper with seven family members, most of whom also live on the plot that has been in his family since the 1800s. Although Delta’s track had shifted west, Duhon said the possibility of Category 2 winds was enough to convince him to leave.
Duhon, who was nailing boards to a house where his son, wife and two grandchildren live — which sits behind his own house — said he was worried about a metal building in between the two homes where he keeps his cabinet shop. It has withstood storms over more than two decades, but Duhon said he was nervous about the contents as well.
“We’re all going to skedaddle, and I just hope that building stays intact,” Duhon said. “I got probably about $100,000 worth of tools in it.
Staying put in his shrimp boat docked in the Delcambre Canal was Phil Trosclair, even though Delcambre’s mayor had ordered a mandatory evacuation order. Trosclair lives in Broussard but said he would stay in the 48-year-old boat during the storm to make sure it receives generator power if the electricity goes out. Otherwise, he said, the pumps would stop working and the boat could sink.
The owners of a handful of boats in Bayou Carlin Cove would like do the same, he said, although he said he’d ditch the boat if forecasts called for a stronger storm.
“Most everybody stays on their boat just in case some emergency happens,” Trosclair said. “If it was coming in Category 5, with 150 mile, 160 mile an hour wind, I’d be gone.”
In Abbeville, Mayor Mark Piazza said he is expecting low hurricane-force wind speed similar to what the city experienced during Hurricane Laura, when damage was limited to a few downed trees and power lines.
While the damage from Laura was moderate, power was knocked out for 48 hours, Piazza said, and this time around he is doubling up on outside electrical crews to help with the aftermath. Piazza said a total of 25 out-of-state line workers would be available.
“That type of work is very slow. It doesn’t happen overnight,” Piazza said.
About 25 Vermilion Parish residents who live in evacuation zones were bused to a state shelter in Alexandria, according to parish staffers at North Vermilion High School, where evacuees were brought after being picked up from their homes.