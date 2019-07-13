The Lafayette Utilities System is getting a boost from linemen and tree trimmers from around the South as the agency prepares to restore electricity after Tropical Storm Barry crawls through the area.
Interim LUS director Jeffrey Stewart said the local utilities organization brought on an additional 133 outside personnel and between 50 to 60 more repair vehicles, including pickup trucks, line trucks and pole trucks, to assist in the aftermath.
Eighty of the workers came from Tallahassee, Florida and Gainesville, Florida as part of a mutual aid agreement through the American Public Power Association. Members can call upon other members to assist in coordinated disaster response when the local response team is overwhelmed.
Stewart said LUS made the call to their mutual aid partners first thing Thursday morning and by midday Friday the crews were arriving. When a member utility is down, people feel it like a calling and want to help, he said.
They made it safely. Our team of linemen, mechanics and tree professionals is proud to be part of this #mutualaid response. #publicpower #barry #tallahasseeproud @flpublicpower https://t.co/MQLEJnNSQL— City of Tallahassee (@COTNews) July 13, 2019
Last year crews from LUS worked in Tallahassee for two weeks after Hurricane Michael struck the region. They also worked in North Carolina. In 2012, crews went to New York to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.
Everyone has faced a major emergency before and knows the importance of having as many good people on the scene as possible, Stewart said.
“When we’re in the path of a storm we get calls from all these different places letting us know they have people on standby ready. They say, ‘You just let us know what you need and when you need us,’” he said. “When you need help you get it and you get it until the job’s done.”
Additional tree trimming contractors and supplemental line crews were also brought in from north Texas and the Dallas area, he said. All the visiting crews were stationed at hotels around Lafayette Saturday, waiting for the storm to slowly push inland along with the parish’s other emergency responders.
Once deployed, each outside crew will be paired with LUS staff. Crews usually work 16-hour shifts from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but the Barry response plan will remain fluid, Stewart said. Crews will be out working for as long as the conditions aren’t too dangerous.
The interim director said the effects of Tropical Storm Barry are hard to predict ahead of time. A lot depends on when the wind strikes the area and how hard, and whether the anticipated rain causes trees to snap or uproot while flooding roadways and limiting crews’ access, he said.
Every storm is different. While officials are aware of areas that historically flood, it’s not possible to predict all the problems that could arise during a storm. That’s why having backup is important, he said.
“Normal staff can handle the day to day trouble calls but when you have widespread destruction and the need for widespread outage restoration you need as many people in the field at one time as possible,” Stewart said. “Electricity has become a necessity for people, and it’s become almost as essential as food and water.”